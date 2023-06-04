ASEAN Para Games 12: Vietnam has first two gold medals

Khoa, classified S8, came first in the 400m men’s freestyle event clocking 5 minutes 20:94 seconds to earn the gold medal.



Meanwhile Hang, classified S7, set a new Southeast Asian record of 6 minutes 57:95 seconds in the 400m women’s freestyle. The old record was 9 minutes 34:94 seconds.



At the previous ASEAN Para Games, swimmers contributed 27 out of the total 65 gold medals of the Vietnamese team. They are expected to bring more gold for the country this year./.