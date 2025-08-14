ASEAN, New Zealand aim for comprehensive strategic partnership

Delegates pose for a group photo at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Committee in Wellington (ACW) on August 13 marked the association’s 58th anniversary with a ceremony in New Zealand’s capital, highlighting deepening ties and the goal of establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

The event brought together ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomat staffs from ASEAN members with missions in Wellington — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — alongside observer Timor-Leste.

Senior New Zealand figures, including Minister for Ethnic Communities Mark Mitchell and Deputy Secretary – Americas and Asia Group of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton, also attended, among others.

In his opening remarks, ACW Chair and Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang emphasised the significance of this year’s event, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community, the 50th anniversary of ASEAN–New Zealand dialogue relations and Vietnam’s 30th year in ASEAN.

He underlined the bloc’s role as a successful model of regional cooperation, as well as the need to preserve its unity and promote its centrality amid global uncertainties.

Ambassador Giang reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to strengthening its relationship with New Zealand, noting that Vietnam, as coordinator for ASEAN–New Zealand ties from 2024 to 2027, will work closely with New Zealand and ASEAN countries to further deepen the partnership, delivering more tangible benefits to the people, and making more effective contributions to peace, stability, and sustainable and prosperous development for both sides and the wider region.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in a recorded message, congratulated ASEAN on the 58th anniversary and reiterated his country’s dedication to building a secure, stable and prosperous shared future.

Mitchell expressed hopes for elevating bilateral ties in 2025, while Morton affirmed that New Zealand always attaches importance to its ties with ASEAN – one of its oldest and most significant partnerships. The official highlighted ASEAN’s importance as the world’s third most populous region and the fifth-largest economy globally.

On this occasion, Morton reaffirmed New Zealand’s desire to establish a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN at the ASEAN–New Zealand Commemorative Summit this October, stressing the country’s commitment to working closely with ASEAN to make greater contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

The celebration also featured traditional cultural performances and cuisine from ASEAN member states./.