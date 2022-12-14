ASEAN Music Festival 2022 to take place in Hoi An later this month





The event is among the activities to celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of ASEAN this year, and offers regional artists a platform to gain greater insights into the quintessence of traditional music within the bloc as a whole.

It also aims to diversify activities within the framework of the closing of the National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2002 and attract more domestic and international tourists to Quang Nam.

The festival is expected to draw the participation of more than 200 artists from 14 local and foreign art troupes.

Foreign troupes can use Vietnamese musical works for performance and Vietnamese troupes can use musical works of ASEAN member countries to promote their people and culture or show the solidarity and international integration between Vietnam and other ASEAN countries./.