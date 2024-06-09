ASEAN ministers highlight need for collaboration to harness AI benefits

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministers on science, technology, and innovation have underlined the need for concerted action and collaboration to harness the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a joint statement.

The statement was issued after the 20th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology, and Innovation held in northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province on June 7.

The meeting recognised the significant transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a key driver of technological advancement and innovation and ascertains the need for concerted action and collaboration to harness the benefits of AI while proactively addressing its multifaceted social, economic, and ethical implications, it said.

AI is projected to significantly impact the ASEAN economy, potentially resulting in a 10 to 18% GDP uplift, valued at approximately 1 trillion USD by 2030.

A working group under ASEAN Digital Senior Officials' Meeting on AI governance was established on this occasion, aimed at addressing pertinent issues concerning AI governance, including the governance of generative AI, and fostering safe, responsible and ethical use of AI.

The meeting welcomed the launch of the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation Tracks on AI for 2024-2025, aimed at expanding regional capacity development initiatives on AI, the statement said.

Ministers at the meeting recognised the potential of leveraging AI technologies to foster inclusive and equitable economic growth, improve access to education, healthcare, and essential services, and mitigate socio-economic disparities within societies.

They also underscored the importance of investing in AI infrastructure, encompassing data centers, computing resources, and connectivity, to bolster the advancement and deployment of responsible AI applications and services throughout ASEAN.

The meeting encouraged collaborative efforts towards the establishment of regional AI infrastructure initiatives and platforms to facilitate knowledge exchange, data sharing, technology transfer and collaboration among researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

According to the statement, ASEAN ministers also emphasised the critical need for robust data governance frameworks and mechanisms to safeguard data privacy, security, and integrity, while also fostering data sharing, interoperability, and innovation in AI applications./.