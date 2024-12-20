ASEAN Military Music Exchange 2024 kicks off in Hanoi

A performance of the Vietnam People's Army Music and Dance Theatre (Photo: VNA)

The ASEAN Military Music Exchange 2024 opened in Hanoi on December 19 under the theme “Music Connecting Friendship" as part of activities to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and 35 years of the All-People’s Defence Festival.

It aims to promote Vietnam’s people and culture, and the VPA to international armies and friends, particularly within ASEAN. The event also serves as an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding, trust, and solidarity, reinforcing the friendship among the armed forces of participating nations, and conveying the message of friendly cooperation between the armies, striving for the goal of ensuring peace, security, and prosperity for all nations.

The Vietnamese delegation to the event include the Military Ceremonial Band, the Naval Military Band, the Air Defence - Air Force Military Band, the Military Bands of various military regions and corps, and the Police Ceremonial Band.

International participants include military bands from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, the People's Liberation Army of China, the Lao People’s Army, the Malaysian Armed Forces, and the Myanmar Army.

Opening the event, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA underlined that the event is not only an artistic platform but also an occasion to strengthen the solidarity and friendship among armed forces and nations in the region and worldwide.

The performances by the military bands convey messages of peace, cooperation, and sustainable development, and serve as a bridge connecting the hearts of soldiers who are united in their desire to build a peaceful and prosperous world.

Nghia expressed confidence that the exchange will further strengthen the solidarity, friendship, and cultural cooperation between the VPA and the armed forces of other nations in the region and around the world. He also noted that this event provided a valuable opportunity for delegates to learn more about the country, people, and the heroic traditions of Vietnam.

Within the event’s framework, 180 musicians from participating countries performed together, presenting four pieces – “Chien thang Dien Bien (The Victory of Dien Bien Phu), “Tien ve Sai Gon” (March to Saigon), “Hanh khuc thang loi (Victory March), and “Nhu co Bac Ho trong ngay vui dai thang” (As If Uncle Ho Were Here on the Day of Great Victory). In addition, each military band staged their own performances./.