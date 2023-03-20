Making news
ASEAN makes progress in developing regional community’s post-2025 vision
Co-chaired by Indonesia and Malaysia, the two-day event aims to further discuss the development of ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision Statement.
Timor-Leste joins the meeting as an observer for the first time.
Taking a whole-of-community, inclusive and participatory approach, the HLTF-ACV is holding consultations with various stakeholders, including the Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity (ACB), ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).
These consultations are to ensure that the development of Post-2025 Vision is carried out in a comprehensive, pragmatic, balanced, inclusive, and coordinated manner, in accordance with the Hanoi Declaration on the ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision./.