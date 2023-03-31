Making news
ASEAN leader vows to support efforts against regional haze pollution
Hazardous haze affecting several ASEAN member countries was one of the issues discussed by the ASEAN leader and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during their meeting in Bangkok on March 30 as part of the former’s ongoing visit to Thailand from March 29 to April 1.
The Thai PM underlined that transboundary haze crisis has posed a serious regional challenge that needs an urgent solution
The problem has caused a health hazard and disruption to tourism not only in Thailand but also in neighbouring countries, he said, asking for the ASEAN leader’s coordinate efforts to tackle the problem and hold an urgent meeting with member countries to discuss a solution, particularly measures to reduce hotspots in the region.
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn agreed that the issue needs to be addressed urgently. He said that ASEAN has a set of mechanisms to secure cooperation from member countries.
ASEAN is ready to provide support for concrete and timely cooperation, he stated.
At the meeting, the two sides also discussed issued related to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), digital transformation, climate change and the volatility of the global economy./.