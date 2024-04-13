Making news
ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024 to promote friendship
The Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will collaborate with relevant agencies to organise the ASEAN Graphic Arts Competition and Exhibition 2024.
The event is expected to contribute to expanding relations and promoting cultural exchange and international cooperation in the field of fine arts, and tightening the friendship among ASEAN member countries, the ministry said.
It also offers a chance for Vietnamese artists and those from other ASEAN countries to share experience and new techniques in creating artwork, and introduce their works on the people and land of each country.
The artworks are required to be created between 2020 and 2024, encompassing woodcut, metal engraving, gypsum engraving,
rubber engraving, on-stone print, and unique print, and other forms of graphic art. The themes of the entries should focus on various aspects of life, humans, natural landscapes, country, peace, solidarity, cooperation, friendship, and contemporary issues.
The organisation board will select approximately 200 graphic artworks for the exhibition. Among them, 21 pieces will receive awards.
The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in December this year./.