The ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat (AMM Retreat) wrapped up on February 4 in Jakarta, Indonesia, highlighting ASEAN's determination to promoting relations with regional and international partners on the basis of substance, equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.



According to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the meeting had substantive discussions on key issues, focusing on evaluating the implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus (5PC) on Myanmar; regional and international issues; and the relations between ASEAN and partners.



Regarding Myanmar, Indonesia, as the ASEAN Chair in 2023, mentioned the implementation of 5PC, emphasizing that the consensus has important significance and demonstrates ASEAN's unity in solving issues related to Myanmar.



ASEAN Foreign Ministers reaffirmed a unified approach to the implementation of the 5PC in order to settle the political crisis in the bloc’s member nation as well as to ensure humanitarian assistance programs for Myanmar people, especially the Rohingya Muslims.



Regarding the theme of the meeting “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, ASEAN member countries agreed on important content to push toward positive outcomes, and mobilize resources to develop ASEAN Blue Economy Framework as well.



On the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) pillar, ASEAN FMs reaffirmed the importance of continuing to implement of Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the joint acceleration of the early completion of negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) as soon as possible.



Indonesia will host negotiations on the COC with the first meeting scheduled for March. The ministers also agreed to evaluate and review specific projects within the framework of AOIP, including trust building with partners and cooperation on the basis of mutual interests of parties.



Marsudi said the ASEAN member states all support Indonesia's intention to convene important events within the framework of the ASEAN - Indo-Pacific forum to implement the AOIP, adding that Indonesia looks forward to working closely with all stakeholders during the processing of assuming its role as the ASEAN Chair 2023./.