Making news
ASEAN food, beverage products introduced in RoK
The event is designed to showcase the rich culinary diversity of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, including fruits, sauces, snacks and beverages, to consumers in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
This marks the first collaboration between the Lotte Department Store and the centre to organise a pop-up store exclusively dedicated to ASEAN foods and beverages. Products are available at discounted prices, and various souvenirs are offered based on purchase amounts.
The pop-up store also serves as a pre-promotion for the 2024 ASEAN Trade Fair, scheduled to take place from August 8-11 in the RoK's capital city.
This annual flagship programme commemorates the ASEAN Day, which celebrates the foundation of bloc (August, 8, 1967). The trade fair will invite promising food and beverage companies from ASEAN countries, providing them an opportunity to exhibit their products and engage in business meetings with Korean buyers.
The ASEAN-Korea Centre has been hosting the ASEAN Trade Fair since 2009 to support ASEAN small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in entering the Korean market, promoting active trade activities between ASEAN and the RoK, its Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin said.
This pop-up store aims to expand the focus of the event from a B2B perspective to include the public, introducing a variety of ASEAN products to Korean consumers. It will provide a good opportunity for more active ASEAN-Korea trade in the food and beverage sector, added Kim./.