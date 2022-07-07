ASEAN discusses ways to lure more visitors

ASEAN senior officials on July 5 and 6 joined a virtual conference on tourism, discussing ways to attract more visitors and ensure their health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic virus continues to circulate.

According to an article by Laos’ local daily Vientiane Times, the 56th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Tourism noted that many member countries have adopted policies and measures to facilitate travel within the region, such as by simplifying procedures for tourists’ arrival and departure.



Participating ASEAN officials said they will continue to work together to revive tourism in the region under an action plan approved earlier this year, in collaboration with the relevant sectors. The ultimate goal is to revitalise the industry and restore visitor numbers to pre-pandemic levels.



Their works include the development of diversified tourism products, marketing campaigns, improvement of tourism standards and connectivity, and the use of more digital systems to provide tourists with easier access to information.



In addition, authorities in ASEAN will work with dialogue partners and international organisations to strengthen the sector and make it easier for tourists to travel./.