ASEAN discusses maritime protection

Speaking at a press conference on June 7, head of Bakamla, Vice Admiral Aan Kurnia said that the forum aims to establish cooperation to maintain security and stability in ASEAN.

He noted that it also encourages information sharing, coordination, and joint training among its member countries. The forum also aims to build trust among coast guards in Southeast Asia.

Running in Jakarta from June 6-9, the forum is being attended by representatives from seven ASEAN member countries, namely Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, and Indonesia, which is chairing the forum for the first time.



Kurnia noted that ASEAN member countries face similar challenges in maintaining maritime security, including illegal fishing, violation of territorial boundaries, and the smuggling of goods.

He stressed that each country must respect each other's sovereignty, territorial boundaries, and laws, but that international cooperation is still essential to protect the waters of each country and region.

The forum is a follow-up to the Technical Expert Group Meeting (TEGM) in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 1-4, 2023./.