ASEAN Day 2024 marked in US

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (fourth from left) with Ambassadors/ Charge d'Affaires of embassies of ASEAN countries in Washington D.C. (Photo: VNA)

An event was held to mark ASEAN Day 2024 by the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs under the US Department of State (DOS) and the ASEAN Committee in Washington at the US-ASEAN Centre in Washington D.C on August 8.

This is the first time the DOS and the committee have co-chaired the celebration, aiming to raise awareness of the ASEAN-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, promote the US-ASEAN Centre established in 2023. It also offered an opportunity for organisations and individuals to learn about ASEAN and its member countries.

The event drew nearly 200 delegates, including representatives of the DOS, ambassadors and representatives of member countries of the ASEAN Committee in Washington, diplomatic corps, members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative and the US-ASEAN Young Professionals Association, private organisations, students associations and ASEAN communities in the US.

After commemorative speeches by representatives of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and the ASEAN Committee, the embassies of ASEAN countries in Washington DC organised activities to showcase and promote their culture, cuisine and art.

The Vietnamese booth drew the attention of delegates with the display of traditional costumes, water puppets, brocade, lacquerware, handicrafts, and videos about Vietnam tourism. They also enjoyed Vietnamese cuisine such as spring rolls, sesame candy and cashew nuts. Notably, the Vietnamese Embassy introduced a charming quan ho Bac Ninh (love duet singing) performance, helping to introduce Vietnam's intangible cultural heritage recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2009.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, ASEAN Day 2024 was anticipated by diplomatic agencies of ASEAN countries because it is was interrupted since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various activities of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US on the occasion have contributed to promoting the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam to politicians, local people and ASEAN communities in the US, he added./.