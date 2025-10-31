ASEAN Cultural Day 2025 celebrates unity through shared festive spirit

Artists participating in ASEAN Cultural Day 2025 in Washington D.C. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Cultural Day 2025 took place on October 29 at the Embassy of Malaysia in Washington D.C., celebrating the rich heritage, vibrant festivals, and diverse cultural identities of Southeast Asian nations.

This year’s event, themed “Community in Celebration,” highlighted the spirit of solidarity among ASEAN countries as they jointly celebrate holidays, milestones, and seasonal transitions. Through shared trust, connection, and harmony, ASEAN member states continue to build the strength of their communities - linking families, friends, neighbours, and diverse ethnic groups across the region.

It pays special homage to the diversity of community celebrations in the region through a series of cultural performances and interactive activities.

Textile fashion show titled “Dancing with Thuy Ba Waves” by designer Cao Minh Tien is inspired by the Nhat Binh Ao Dai, an emblem of Hue Imperial Court culture. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam stood out with a textile fashion show titled “Dancing with Thuy Ba Waves” by designer Cao Minh Tien, inspired by the Nhat Binh Ao Dai, an emblem of Hue Imperial Court culture.

Audiences were treated to a colourful cultural showcase featuring Vietnamese fashion, traditional dances from Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Brunei, and Cambodia, melodious performances from Malaysia, a lion dance from Singapore, and a traditional martial arts display from the Philippines.

The event brought together representatives of ASEAN embassies, ambassadors’ spouses, and numerous international guests, creating a vibrant atmosphere of cross-cultural exchange.

With its refined artistic performances, diverse cultural experiences, and distinctive culinary offerings, ASEAN Cultural Day 2025 left a deep impression of ASEAN’s unity in diversity, celebrating the region’s shared values and cultural richness./.