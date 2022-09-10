ASEAN++ Bridge forum seeks sustainable development





Co-hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE), the event drew over 400 businesses and representatives from trade promotion agencies and business associations from 10 ASEAN member states and Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking at the event, HAWEE Chairwoman Cao Thi Ngoc Dung said the event aims to encourage cooperation and investment among ASEAN++ nations while fueling sustainable growth for regional corporate community via business matching.

Financial Advisory Leader for Asia Pacific at Deloitte Ng Jiak See said ASEAN is now the fifth largest economy in the world with a total GDP of 3.2 trillion USD, behind the US, China, Japan and Germany. It is on the way to become the fourth largest by 2030, surpassing Japan.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow of foreign direct investment into ASEAN still hit the pre-pandemic level in 2021, amounting to 175 billion USD.



She suggested ASEAN member states take immediate actions and join hands to achieve an economy with low emissions because now is decisive time. If climate change becomes uncontrollable, the ASEAN economy will incur a loss of 28,000 billion USD in the next five decades, she warned./.