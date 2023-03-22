ASEAN bolsters One Health Initiatives to prevent future pandemics





This commitment will be featured in the ASEAN Leaders Declaration (ALD) on One Health Initiatives, helping to building stronger regional health collaboration between member countries which is very important in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Under the Indonesia's ASEAN 2023 Chairmanship, member states and partners held talks to develop the first draft of the initiative from March 15-17 in Bali.

Director General of Disease Prevention and Control under Indonesian Ministry of Health Maxi Rein Rondonuwu said that One Health is the best approach to prevent and response to the pandemic. This approach requires a strong inter-sectoral cooperation and coordination mechanism.

For his part, expert Andre Furco of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) acknowledged that One Health is a powerful approach that ensures health for human, animals, plants and the environment as well as food security and safety while paving the way for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals./.