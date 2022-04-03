ASEAN begins work on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision

The High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision discussed core elements of the Post-2025 Vision at its first meeting at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on March 31 and April 1.



The meeting also examined the Work Plan in 2022 and Rules of Procedures (RoP) of the HLT under the co-chair of Cambodia, as the ASEAN Chair, and Malaysia, as the Permanent Shepherd of the HTLF.



Cambodia as co-chair emphasised that addressing traditional and non-traditional threats necessitate joint action and response, especially in the context of megatrends and a rapidly changing geopolitical and economic landscape.



Malaysia as co-chair noted that there is a “strong and genuine desire among all ASEAN Member States to harness opportunities and address the challenges in the most collaborative, accommodating and constructive way possible.”



Composed of Eminent Persons (EPs), High-Level Representatives (HLRs) from each ASEAN Member State and the Secretary-General of ASEAN, the HLTF is mandated to develop the ASEAN Community’s Vision beyond 2025.



The HLTF has officially commenced its work with the adoption of its RoP and its work plan for 2022./.