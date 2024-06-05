ASEAN attends BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum

Representatives from Vietnamese and Russian enterprises at the cooperation agreement signing ceremony within the framework of the BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum in Moscow. (Photo: VNA)

Representatives from ASEAN countries of Indonesia, Laos, and Vietnam attended the BRICS Women’s Entrepreneurship Forum that was held in Moscow, Russia by the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance (WBA) from June 2-4.

With more than 200 delegates from 35 countries and territories, the forum is a flagship event of the WBA and part of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship.

The forum offered a platform for local chapters of the WBA, representatives from the business community, experts, and authorities to discuss trade and investment cooperation, access to digital technology, the development of creative industries, opportunities and challenges to promote women’s role in industry and a more inclusive economy.

The forum hosted a “Made in BRICS” exhibition of goods made by women. A Unified Digital Platform for Women’s Entrepreneurship was launched during the forum along with a Competition of Best Women’s Startups. The alliance platform serves as a shared information and communication tool for women entrepreneurs, and the competition will help find the best startup business models for scaling up with the best projects in BRICS.

On June 3, at the forum, a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony took place between representatives of Vietnamese, Laos, and Russian businesses within the framework of the BRICS Mobility project.

Vietnam’s V-Exim Solutions company and RemiLing of Russia signed an agency agreement. In addition, the Institute of Research in Economics, Environment, and Data Science (IREEDS) of Vietnam and the Faculty of Economics, Finance, and Accounting under Russia’s Orel State University signed a cooperation agreement.

During the discussion session "Friends of BRICS" on June 4, representatives of Indonesia and Vietnam also spoke about areas with great potential for cooperation.

Ha Thi Hanh, IREEDS Deputy Director said that, in addition to business development, the parties also can cooperate in the fields of technology, design, culture, environment, or tourism to meet the needs in many countries./.