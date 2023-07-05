ASEAN accelerates implementation of commitments to gender equality

The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development was convened in Malaysia on July 5 under the theme of “Accelerating the Implementation of ASEAN’s Commitments for Gender Equality through Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion”.



The meeting encouraged all member states to formulate and review relevant policies and programmes in line with the ASEAN’s commitments to gender equality through gender mainstreaming and social inclusion across the three ASEAN Community pillars with full support from the ASEAN Secretariat.

It applauded all member states to implement the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) through the Mid-Term Review of the ASEAN Enabling Masterplan 2025: Mainstreaming the rights of persons with disabilities and its follow up activities.

The meeting accelerated ASEAN-led regional and national efforts that contribute to knowledge sharing, technical competencies and capacity building on gender mainstreaming and social inclusion.

It agreed to establish networking platforms with various stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for meaningful exchange and dialogue towards a people-oriented and people-centred ASEAN.

Besides, the meeting encouraged member states to develop a whole-of-ASEAN strategy for a holistic family-centred approach that strengthens family well-being and development, family resilience and family solidarity to adapt to challenges, facing families and addresses emerging issues and concerns of families in general, such as through introducing “ASEAN Family Day” to be celebrated in May every year./.