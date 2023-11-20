Art show celebrates 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France ties

An art show “Vietnamese Cultural Night” was held in Paris on November 18 as one of the activities to wrap up the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their strategic partnership.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that the similarities in culture and people-to-people exchanges help connect the two peoples and diversify cooperative activities between the two countries.

The Vietnamese Culture Tourism Week in France with cultural activities from tourism promotion talks, an exhibition of silk paintings and handicraft products, to artistic performances partly reflect the Vietnamese spirit of optimism, excitement, respect for the past, towards a prosperous and future.

He affirmed that the week is a spiritual gift to close the year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and move forward with deeper developments in the strategic partnership between the two sides in fields.

He said he hopes that the two countries will work together for a successful and memorable Paris 2024 Olympics.

For his part, French Senator Jeremy Bacchi said that it’s good to see Vietnam and France maintain close cooperation in fields over the past years.

He said in 2023, the two countries have witnessed activities celebrating their bilateral relations, adding he believes that thanks to the activities, France and French people understand better about the Vietnamese culture, history and efforts to achieve goals./.