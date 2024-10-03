Art exhibition spotlights Hanoi’s history of culture and resilience

"Gia Ngu Street" artwork by painter Bui Xuan Phai

Seventy paintings, graphic works and sculptures highlighting Hanoi’s vitality in various eras of the history will be showcased at an art exhibition held by the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) to mark the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day, the museum said on October 2.

Running from October 8 – 22, the exhibition will shed light on the city’s revolutionary spirit before 1945 as well as relive the memories of the heroic struggles for liberation of the local people and military through paintings of such renowned painters as Tran Dinh Tho, Cong Van Trung and Nguyen Quang Phong.

Furthermore, a Hanoi resplendent with flags and flowers on the liberation day comes alive with paintings “Hanoi Dem Giai Phong” (Hanoi’s Liberation Night) by Le Thanh Duc, “Pho Hang Duong” (Hang Duong Street) by Trinh Huu Ngoc and “Niem Vui Giai Phong” (The Joy of Liberation) by Tran Khanh Chuong.

The capital city’s resilience during wartime and its construction efforts is spotlighted through art work by Tran Binh Loc, Bui Xuan Phai, Phan Van Don and Vu Duy Nghia, among others.

Along with traditional display, the art work will be presented with modern technology, the museum said.

Woodblock printing activities and an art talk about painter Nguyen Tu Nghiem who connected traditional aesthetic values with contemporary art will be also held within the framework of the exhibition./.