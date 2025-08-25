Art, ao dai strengthen Vietnam–Malaysia friendship

"Vietnam–Malaysia Friendship Ao Dai” collection by the Vietnam Ao Dai Heritage Club in Kuala Lumpur leaves a deep impression on viewers (Photo: VNA)

A cultural event titled “Vietnam Art Parade” was held in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur on August 24 to mark the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025) and the 68th anniversary of Malaysia’s National Day (August 31, 1957 – 2025).

Jointly organised by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Malaysia–Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA), the event drew thousands of Malaysian residents along with a large Vietnamese community from Kuala Lumpur, Klang, Penang, and Johor. It was not only a cultural celebration but also a vivid symbol of the growing friendship between the two nations.

A highlight of the event was the ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show. Particularly impressive was the “Vietnam–Malaysia Friendship Ao Dai” collection by the Vietnam Ao Dai Heritage Club in Malaysia, which incorporated the national flags and flowers of both countries, symbolising solidarity and cultural harmony.

Visitors also had the chance to enjoy authentic Vietnamese coffee at cultural booths, further enriching their experience of Vietnam’s land and people.

Speaking at the event, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Maimunah Mohd Sharif expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Vietnamese community to the city’s cultural life. She was especially impressed by the “friendship ao dai,” saying its harmonious design was a testament to the strong ties between Malaysia and Vietnam. She voiced her belief that the friendship between the two countries, as well as between Kuala Lumpur and Vietnamese cities, will continue to flourish.

The Vietnam Art Parade stood as a clear testament to the sincere friendship between the two peoples. Through cultural exchanges and the presence of Vietnamese participants in traditional attire, the event conveyed a strong message of cooperation and unity. The joint celebration was not only a cultural activity but also an affirmation of the strategic partnership and friendship between Vietnam and Malaysia, as well as their collaboration within the ASEAN framework./.