Army Games 2022: Vietnam’s tank team to race in semifinals on August 24
Their competitions will begin at 11am (Moscow time) at the Alabino training ground in Russia’s Moscow region.
Meanwhile, the teams of Russia, Belarus, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan in Group 1 will compete at 11am (Moscow time) on August 23.
In the semifinals, each team will consist of three pools with three members each.
Starting at the same time, teams will race for four rounds (3 - 5km), during which they will have to clear obstacles and shoot at targets. It is not until a pool returns to the starting line can the next pool of that team begins its turn.
On August 22, Vietnam competed in Stage 2 of the “Special Obstacle Course” competition in Russia’s Sergiev Posad city. Finishing the race in 60 minutes and 23 seconds, the team ranked third after Russia and Belarus.
Vietnamese teams also took part in the women’s team event of the Military Medical Relay Race, along with the Confident Reception and Field Kitchen events the same day.
As of August 22 evening, Vietnam ranked seventh among the 34 countries participating in the Army Games 2022.
The Games are taking place from August 13 to 27 in 12 countries, namely Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam. Vietnam continued to host the “Emergency Area” category for the second straight year./.