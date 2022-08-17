Making news
Army Games 2022: Vietnam’s second tank crew shoot down four out of five targets
The crew finished the race in 32 minutes and 21 seconds.
Crew No.1 also destroyed four out of the five targets on August 13 and finished the race in 34 minutes 53 seconds.
The second crew from Kazakhstan completed all of the five targets in 29 minutes and 30 seconds, while Uzbekistan hit four targets in 28 minutes and 11 seconds, followed by Venezuela with three targets in 42 minutes and 36 seconds.
This year’s “Tank biathlon” event attracted the participation of 61 crews from 21 teams divided into two groups. The first group consists of teams from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia. The second group draws Abkhazia, Armenia, Zimbabwe, Iran, Laos, Mali, Myanmar, Syria, Sudan, Tajikistan, and South Ossetia.
Teams in Group 1 will compete in the qualifying round to select the top eight to enter the semi-finals. Group 2 teams will compete in a round-robin format to progress.
Crew No.3 of Vietnam’s four-crew tank team will compete on August 20.
The 2022 Army Games, from August 13-27, has gathered 270 teams from 37 countries worldwide. Its competitions are being held in Russia, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus. This year, Vietnam will host the “Emergency Area” category./.