Army Corps 34 recovers remains of 12 fallen soldiers in Gia Lai province

Officers of Army Corps 34 take care of the recovered remains of 12 fallen soldiers from Doch1 village in Ia Ly commune of the central province of Gia Lai. Photo: VNA

Army Corps 34 has recovered the remains of 12 fallen soldiers in Doch1 village in Ia Ly commune of the central province of Gia Lai.



The discovery followed information provided by a local resident, who came across a cave in Chu Pa mountain area showing multiple signs linked to former military presence.



Upon receiving the report, the corps’ search team swiftly deployed forces between April 6 and 8, locating initial remains. By April 9 afternoon, as the search area was expanded, further related traces were identified.



At the site, most of the remains had significantly decomposed, with only small bone fragments and teeth recovered. However, a number of artefacts were found, including hammocks, parachute fabric, metal pens, AK ammunition belts, buttons, rubber sandal soles, communication wires, toothbrushes, medicine vials, insignia and metal bowls.



According to historical records, the area once served as an operational base for units of Regiments 609, 66, 24 and 320, as well as staff and logistics agencies of the Central Highlands front (B3) during the 1966–1969 period. Between 2020 and 2025, the corps had already recovered remains from 46 martyrs in the Chu Pa mountain area.



The 12 sets of remains have been transferred to the hall of the former Ia Kreng commune People’s Committee for preservation, where incense offerings and commemorative rites are being conducted in accordance with regulations. In the coming period, Army Corps 34 will coordinate with Gia Lai authorities to organise memorial and burial services.



The activity forms part of the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947–2027)./.