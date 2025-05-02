Argentinean media highlights Vietnam’s message of reconciliation, peace

A screenshot of an article by Infobae.

Leading Argentinean news outlet Infobae has published a series of features marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), spotlighting the grand celebration in Ho Chi Minh City and the message of reconciliation and peace it conveyed.



In a piece on Vietnam celebrating 50 years since the end of the war with the message of peace and reconciliation, Infobae reported that tens of thousands of residents had camped overnight on the streets of HCM City to waif for the April 30 military parade, which featured the participation of a large contingent of soldiers, militia members, and war veterans, among others. Festivities continued throughout the day of celebration, with many remaining in the streets into the evening to enjoy drone light displays and a vivid fireworks show.



The article cited Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam’s speech delivered at the event, as saying: “With the policy of closing the past, respecting differences, looking towards the future, our entire Party, people and army together strive to build a peaceful, unified, happy, prosperous and developed Vietnam.”



Infobae also observed that ties between Vietnam and the US have improved markedly, with this year also celebrating 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.



In another article on Vietnam’s achievements after the five decades, the news outlet featured remarks from the Vietnamese Party chief underscoring the country’s transformation from a war-torn, isolated one into an attractive destination for foreign investors. “From a poor, backward nation devastated by the war and subjected to blockade and embargo, Vietnam has transformed into a developing country with near upper-middle income status, deeply integrated into the world politics, global economy, and human civilisation, taking on many international responsibilities and playing an active and positive role in various international organisations and important multilateral forums,” he said.



A further piece praised the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of the Vietnamese people and armed forces during their struggle for national independence. The report concluded with the iconic image of a liberation army tank entering the Independence Palace in 1975 — a moment that signalled the liberation of the South and national reunification, opening a new chapter in Vietnam’s history./.