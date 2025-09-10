Making news
Argentine students channel Vietnam’s spirit to win ASEAN Model competition
Pedro Toscano and Florencia Camila Gomez, two international relations students at Universidad del Salvador (USAL-UB) in Argentina, have clinched the top award while representing Vietnam at the first-ever ASEAN Model competition held in Buenos Aires.
The event, run by the Malaysian Embassy in collaboration with Dr. Nadia Radulovich from USAL-UB, gathered 20 students from universities across South America. It was designed to deepen Argentine students’ understanding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its member states while honing their diplomatic skills.
The judging panel featured prominent diplomats, including Malaysian Ambassador Nur Azman bin Abdul Rahim, Indonesian Ambassador Sulaiman Syarif, Thai Ambassador Krit Tankanarat, and representatives from the Philippines and Vietnam.
Toscano and Gomez, the award recipients, said they immersed themselves in studying Vietnam’s history, culture, economy, and foreign policy since its Doi Moi (renewal) in the 1980s. They expressed pride in representing Vietnam and securing the top prize, a victory made all the more poignant by its coincidence with the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day./.