Area in Sydney named “Little Vietnam”





The area is located along Illawarra Street from the intersection with Marrickville Road to Warren Road.



According to Inner West Council, naming the area “Little Vietnam” is its recognition of the cultural diversity and national identity imprint of the Vietnamese community in Australia.



Representatives of the Council said that Marrickville is home to one of the three largest Vietnamese communities in Sydney. The Vietnamese community here has long been a significant part of the local identity, sharing its cuisine and culture with the wider community.



Inner West Council first introduced the idea of naming "Little Vietnam" at a public poll of Vietnamese residents in the Marrickville area from April 19 to May 17, 2021. The results showed that 65% of respondents supported the name “Little Vietnam.”



In July 2021, the City Council approved the name "Little Vietnam" and submitted it to the New South Wales Geographical Names Committee.



In April of this year, the name "Little Vietnam" was approved.



The Vietnamese community in Australia in general and in Marrickville in particular warmly welcomed the approval.



Previously, an area in Strathfield was named "Little Korean," or an area located south of central Sydney, between Central Station and Darling Harbour was named "China Town".



An area of Inner West City Council, part of Marrickville Road, has been named "Little Greece"./.