Archive documents, images on Hanoi liberation introduced to public

Revolutionary troops march into Hanoi to take over the capital from the French occupation forces on October 10, 1954. Photo: File

Nearly 200 archive original documents and images about Hanoi’s Liberation Day on October 10, 1954 were introduced at an event held in Hanoi on September 24 on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the day.

The event was held by the National Archives Centre III under the Department of State Records and Archives, the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Nguyen Thi Nga, Deputy Director of the Department of State Records and Archives said that the documents and images give an insight into the glorious moments 70 years ago when people in the capital city of Hanoi welcomed the revolutionary troops who marched into the city to take over the capital from the French occupation forces on October 10, 1954.

Among documents and photos introduced at the event include a report on the reception of the revolutionary army and government on October 10, 1954; photos of French soldiers withdrawing from the streets of the capital; revolutionary troops taking over the Hanoi flagpole, and the sacred flag-raising ceremony on the afternoon of October 10, 1954.

Also introduced at the event were documents about musicians Van Cao, Huy Du, and Nguyen Duc Toan, who were famous for their songs about Hanoi.

These documents and photos will be on display at an exhibition called "Hanoi – Memories of Liberation" scheduled to open on October 2 at 61 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi./.