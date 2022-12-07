Archaeological artifacts unearthed at Thang Long Imperial Citadel displayed in France





The event is part of cooperation between the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the city of Provins to mark 10 years and 20 years since the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and the medieval city of Provins were recognised as World Heritage Sites by the United United Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), respectively.



Coming to the exhibition, which will last until the end of December 2023, visitors will have a chance to learn about the citadel through panels presented in English, Vietnamese and French as well as leaflets, books and souvenirs. In particular, a video clip on the exceptional values of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel will help them have a general overview of the ancient city of Hanoi.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Olivier Lavenka, Mayor of Provins, said that the Thang Long Imperial City and the city of Provins share some similarities. Both of them were honoured by UNESCO because of the inestimable value they represent for all of humanity. He said they were developed in the 11th century and have transmitted an exceptional heritage to today's generations.



According to Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to UNESCO, showcasing the image of the Thang Long Imperial City in Provins is not only the meeting of the two world heritage sites, but an exemplary model of cooperation between the two localities in the field of culture and heritage.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang said he was delighted to see the cooperation between the medieval city of Provins and the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre, which was initiated in 2019, continues to generate large-scale cooperative projects.



According to the ambassador, it is also a significant activity to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership between Vietnam and France in 2023./.