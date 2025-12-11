Arabic edition of General Vo Nguyen Giap’s “Dien Bien Phu” released

The cover of General Vo Nguyen Giap’s “Dien Bien Phu” book. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The Arabic edition of Dien Bien Phu by General Vo Nguyen Giap has been introduced to readers in Algeria, marking a new step in Vietnam’s efforts to promote its historical and cultural values to Arab countries.

The event forms part of ongoing diplomatic and academic exchanges between Vietnam and the Arab region.

The book, republished in Vietnamese by the Su Thạt National Political Publishing House and distributed by Light Books, is considered one of the most important original historical works on Vietnam’s military history. It brings together General Giap’s analyses, writings and memoirs on strategic planning, force organisation and the three phases of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu campaign.

The work vividly recounts the nine-year resistance war and the determination that led to the victory described as “resounding across five continents and shaking the globe.”

Recent Vietnamese editions issued in 2024 and 2025 have been updated with additional documents to ensure the integrity of the General’s historical account.

The Arabic translation was produced by lecturers from the Faculty of Arabic Language and Culture of the University of Languages and International Studies under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, in collaboration with the National Political Publishing House.

The release is expected to help Arab readers access one of the 20th century’s most symbolic military victories and foster deeper research and academic exchange on Vietnam’s liberation struggle, military strategy and commitment to peace. The publisher hopes the work will enhance international understanding of a resilient and humane Vietnam while inspiring values of unity, self-reliance and patriotism in national development today./.