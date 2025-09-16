Making news
Aquatic sector advised to navigate challenges, secure exports to EU, US markets
Despite positive production signals with growth in 2025 projected at 4.25%, Vietnam's aquatic sector is facing mounting export pressures, particularly strict technical barriers in major markets such as the European Union (EU) and the US.
In the EU, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing remains a major obstacle to Vietnam's efforts to have the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card" lifted. The bloc’s dense and constantly changing regulatory framework also affects farming zones, production processes and quality standards.
Each year, the EU issues or revises around 180 regulations, covering pesticide residues, antimicrobial use, traceability and food safety.
One new rule, to take effect in the fourth quarter of 2025, will set limits on inorganic arsenic in fish and crustaceans. From September 2026, antimicrobials used in human medicine or as growth stimulants will be completely banned in animal products, including aquatic products.
Meanwhile in the US, Vietnamese seafood faces reciprocal duties and the strict requirements of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), which will take effect on January 1, 2026.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported that the US currently recognises Vietnam’s equivalence at only a “partial” level, while 89 countries and territories have full equivalence. This underscores the urgency of upgrading monitoring systems and technical standards.
According to Le Tran Nguyen Hong, Vice Director of the Fisheries and Surveillance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, under the MMPA, all exporters must adopt marine mammal protection measures equivalent to those of the US to minimise bycatch. Vietnam is among 34 countries with partial equivalence, with 11 fisheries recognised and 12 not - an outcome expected to weigh heavily on exports. Authorities have directed agencies to learn from fully recognised countries and to implement detailed roadmaps to meet US requirements quickly, he said.
Amid these pressures, Vietnam’s seafood industry is restructuring towards greener, more transparent and sustainable practices.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien stressed diversifying farmed species, expanding reservoir cage farming, developing seaweed, and tightening controls on breeding, feed, veterinary drugs and disease. Biosecurity and traceability are being strengthened to satisfy market demands, he said.
Experts identify tilapia, eels, molluscs (clams, oysters, mussels), seaweed, abalone and sea cucumbers as high-value species suited to Vietnam’s diverse conditions with strong export potential. Integrated models combining fish, molluscs and seaweed are proving effective in conserving ecosystems and reducing emissions.
Diversification, analysts note, is both a growth driver and a survival strategy, reducing risk, boosting competitiveness and supporting sustainability.
The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has urged businesses to shift from competing on price to competing on quality, sustainability and transparency.
Beyond the EU and US, Vietnam is expanding into emerging markets in the Middle East, South Asia, Africa and South America. These regions show strong import growth and fewer technical barriers.
Authorities also highlighted the need to end IUU fishing, modernise offshore operations, and develop processing, logistics and cold storage to cut post-harvest losses and raise value addition. Preparations are underway to receive an upcoming EC inspection mission./.