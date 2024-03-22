Aquabike world championship to come Vietnam for first time

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

More than 60 racers from 26 countries and territories in the world will compete at the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Thi Nai lagoon, Quy Nhon city, central province of Binh Dinh, from March 22-24, the tournament’s organiser announced at a press conference on March 21.

This is the first time such a speed water sports event will be held in Vietnam. Not only this year, Quy Nhon City will host the tournament for five years in a row from 2024 to 2028.

With an area of up to 5,000 ha and a width of nearly 4 km, Thi Nai lagoon in the city is considered an ideal place for aquabike and powerboat races.

Tran Viet Anh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Binh Dinh F1 Joint Stocks Company which hosts the tournament in Vietnam, said that it promotes the image of people and culture of Binh Dinh in particular and Vietnam in general.

He said almost all of the racers praised the racing location with favourable weather, water level, and waves.

The UIM-ABP Aquabike includes various formats and different race stages, creating a diverse and exciting experience for riders and audiences alike.

The competition includes several categories, including Runabout GP1, Ski GP1 for men and women, and Freestyle.

UIM - Union Internationale Motonautique - is the international federation that governs all powerboat racing activities. Some of the main disciplines include circuit racing, offshore racing, offshore, leisure sports, and aquabiking./.