Making news
April 30 victory's significance highlighted at Paris seminar
Speakers underlined the meaning of Vietnam’s resistance against French colonialism and American imperialism, the Vietnamese community’s contributions during the 30-year struggle, and the important role played by anti-war movements in France.
Historian Alain Ruscio affirmed that this anniversary provided an opportunity to revisit the reasons behind Vietnam’s victory and the strong international solidarity shown during the war, particularly the extensive anti-war movement in France which offered political, material, and moral support to Vietnam.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ruscio described the April 30 victory as “a historic resonance of global magnitude”, stressing that it was not merely an event between Vietnam and the US, but a symbol of international justice.
Nguyen Van Bon, former Vice President of the Association of Vietnamese in France (UGVF), recalled that the early roots of the Vietnamese patriotic movement in France dated back to the generation of President Ho Chi Minh. This included Vietnamese workers conscripted during World War II, who gradually organised and, after the success of the August Revolution in 1945, mobilised hundreds and thousands in support of Vietnam’s cause.
During the peace negotiations in France in 1946, President Ho Chi Minh tasked overseas Vietnamese with becoming “ambassadors of the Vietnamese people". From there, a strong patriotic movement emerged, standing in solidarity with Vietnam throughout its resistance against colonialism and imperialism. From there, a strong patriotic movement emerged, standing in solidarity with Vietnam throughout its resistance against colonialism and imperialism, he said.
Bon expressed his pride that Vietnam today has become an integrated, sovereign, and peace-loving nation, earning increasing respect on the global stage.
At the seminar, researchers, French witnesses, and long-time friends of Vietnam shared their experiences and perspectives, highlighting the development of Vietnam and the enduring friendship between Vietnam and France.
Many French participants, including Isabelle Lopes, expressed deep emotions when learning more about the history of Vietnam’s struggle and praised the collective efforts and unity of the Vietnamese people. It is truly moving to learn about the history of Vietnam and the solidarity movements that supported its people, she said.
In parallel with the seminar, UGVF introduced several publications showcasing the association’s contributions to Vietnam’s resistance and nation-building efforts./.