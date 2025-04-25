April 30 anniversary honours spirit of leaving the past behind, looking to the future

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affair Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

The April 30 anniversary is to honour the eternal values of forgiveness, peace, reconciliation and healing, and the spirit of leaving the past behind to look to the future, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affair Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on April 24.

Hang described the April 30 victory as a triumph of conscience and justice, marking an end to the painful losses suffered by not only the Vietnamese people but also countless US families.

Responding to a reporter’s request for comments on Vietnam-US relations as Vietnam is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification, Hang said that recent years have witnessed tremendous efforts by generations of Vietnamese and US people to develop the bilateral relationship to its current level.

From former adversaries, Vietnam and the US normalised relations and established diplomatic ties in 1995. The two countries set up a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013, and most recently upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development. The continued development of the Vietnam-US relations is in line with the shared interests and aspirations of the people of both nations, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Regarding Vietnam’s invitation to military personnel from China, Laos, and Cambodia to join the upcoming anniversary, as well as its invitation to US officials to attend the event and their response, Hang said the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification is an extremely significant event, holding profound importance not only for the Vietnamese people but also international friends who stood side by side with, supported, and assisted Vietnam in its resistance war for national independence, especially for China, Laos, and Cambodia, three neighbouring countries with long-standing and close friendly relations with Vietnam.

“We are pleased to welcome the participation of military forces from Laos, China, and Cambodia in the military parade and procession, which reflects the increasingly close solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between Vietnam and these countries”, she affirmed.

Accepting Vietnam’s invitations, many high-ranking delegations, political parties, representatives of international organisations, peace and anti-war movements, and international friends, including those from the US, have confirmed their attendance, the spokeswoman said./.