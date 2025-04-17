April 30, 1975 victory - great achievement in Vietnam's national liberation: Brazilian scholar

Tank T59 No 390 (left) crashes through the Independence Palace’s main gate at noon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: Francoise de Mulder/VNA broadcasts)

The victory of the Vietnamese people in the resistance against the US was a monumental achievement in Vietnam’s cause of national liberation and unification led by President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), said General Secretary of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in South America on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), Oliveira, who is also a journalist and a historian, said that the April 30, 1975 victory of Vietnam marked the first time the US military was defeated by a small nation in the Southern hemisphere.

The success of the Vietnamese revolution had a tremendous impact on the international situation at that time. It inspired and encouraged other nations engaged in their own struggles for national liberation against imperialism, marking the beginning of the collapse of neo-colonialism worldwide, especially in Africa.

After the war, Vietnam once again showed its determination to build the country and implement the “Doi Moi (Renewal) process initiated in 1986 by the CPV.

For nearly 40 years, Vietnam has achieved significant achievements in all areas, particularly in the economy, an impressively bright spot. The socialist-oriented market economy has developed strongly. Vietnam has become one of the world’s leading exporters of rice and many agricultural products. The material and spiritual lives of the people have improved significantly.

In foreign affairs, Vietnam has also achieved numerous important milestones, creating favourable conditions to ensure security and development and enhance the country's position, while actively contributing to the establishment and maintenance of peace and stability in the region and in the world.

Recalling his memories of participating in the anti-war movement in the late 1960s, Oliveira, who is now nearly 80 years old, stated that he joined protests against the war in Vietnam when he began studying at the University of São Paulo in 1968.

Oliveira said that at that time, he joined a student movement, fighting not only for democracy and against the military dictatorship in Brazil but also supporting peace and opposing the war in Vietnam and Indochina. They organised screenings of films sent by the National Liberation Front for South Vietnam, condemning the brutal actions of the US imperialist military, including the use of napalm bombs and Agent Orange.

According to journalist Oliveira, the anti-war activities and movements for peace worldwide at that time significantly contributed to the victory of the Vietnamese people on April 30, 1975.

Oliveira is also the author of a book about the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh in Portuguese. This work, which has been reprinted three times, won the first prize at the 8th National External Information Service Awards. The book is currently being translated into Spanish./.