April 30 – ever glorious milestone in history of Vietnam: ambassador
In his speech, Kim highlighted the significance of the liberation of southern Vietnam and national reunification day on April 30, saying that this day is a source of pride for not only the Vietnamese people but also all nations struggling for independence and freedom around the world, including many countries in Africa.
The ambassador affirmed that the spirit of April 30 victory lives on in the heart of every Vietnamese, inspiring them to move forward on the path of renovation and national construction and defence.
On the occasion of International May Day, he praised the hardworking spirit of Vietnamese health and education experts, students as well as the Vietnamese community in Mozambique, who have been contributing to strengthening the fine relationship between Vietnam and Mozambique.
The Vietnamese Party and State always consider the overseas Vietnamese community an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc and wish that they would stay united, settle down lives in the host society and further thrive, he said.
On the occasion, the embassy introduced traditional Vietnamese cuisine to the guests and held music performances praising Vietnam and its people./.