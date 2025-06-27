Applied and folk arts exhibition space debuts at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

An exhibition space for applied and folk arts at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum (Photo: Vietnam Fine Arts Museum)

The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum has officially unveiled its newly upgraded exhibition space for applied and folk arts, a key component of its permanent exhibition system that highlights the evolution of Vietnamese fine arts from tradition to modernity.



Speaking at the launch, Director of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum Nguyen Anh Minh said applied and folk arts are indispensable parts of the country’s artistic heritage. These include traditional paintings, folk statues, and daily-life objects that reflect the Vietnamese people's spiritual life, exquisite craftsmanship, creativity, cultural identity, and aesthetic values.



According to Minh, in the context of rapid digital advancement, digitising artifacts and applying technology to exhibition has become an essential trend for museums in the country, including the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum. For its two rich and tradition-laden collections, applied and folk arts, the museum aims to leverage digital tools to enhance multisensory experiences for visitors while also showcasing the aesthetic values of each artifact.



The museum, in collaboration with tech partners, is using digital solutions to optimise space and address physical limitations in the exhibition area. It has also developed a search software that provides information and images of items not currently on display, giving visitors deeper access to its collections. Plans are also in place to regularly rotate artifacts, enriching the exhibition space with a greater variety of exhibits.

Visitors explore the exhibition space for applied and folk arts at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum (Photo: Vietnam Fine Arts Museum)

The space features a curated selection of outstanding artifacts representing different ethnic groups and folk art forms. These include various traditional paintings and sculptures that reflect not only aesthetic perception but also the spiritual life, artisanal finesse, creativity, and cultural richness of Vietnam.



To meet growing public interest and enhance visitor engagement, the museum has modernised the exhibition with professional display systems, glass cases, mounts, lighting, and colour schemes, designed to accentuate the artistic essence of each piece. Technological enhancements such as 3D mapping projections and interactive digital screens further distinguish this unique display area.



The Vietnam Fine Arts Museum hopes the new exhibition space will become an engaging destination for art lovers, researchers, and tourists, both domestic and international, seeking a deeper connection with Vietnam’s artistic and cultural legacy./.