AO victims overcome enduring pain, show unyielding will to live

During her nearly 20-year quest for justice, Tran To Nga has received support not only from people in Vietnam but also from overseas Vietnamese in France and many other countries around the world. (Photo: VNA)

More than 50 years after the war in Vietnam, the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin continues to haunt families across the country, with its genetic effects spanning generations. Yet amid hardship, victims persist in seeking justice and affirming their unyielding will to live.

Vietnam has over 4.8 million people exposed to AO/dioxin, including hundreds of thousands in the second, third, and even fourth generations. Many live with severe disabilities, facing high medical costs and loss of earning capacity.

Despite enduring pain, AO victims have showed their determination and tireless efforts in their journey for justice.

Among the most prominent voices is Tran To Nga, an 82-year-old former war correspondent, who has spent over 16 years pursuing legal action in France against US chemical companies that supplied Agent Orange to the US military. Her family, like millions of others, bears the scars of the war, with severe AO impacts. Although health challenges have forced her to pass legal authority to her successor, she vows to fight until her last breath.

Major General, Associate Professor, Dr., and People’s Physician Nguyen Hong Son, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, speaks about the programme. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Local officials and advocacy groups stressed the need for stronger medical, financial, and legal support. In Ho Chi Minh City alone, more than 13,000 victims are officially recognised, but estimates suggest over twice that number lack formal status.

For nearly two decades, the city’s “Walk for AO victims” campaign has raised funds for health care, housing, and vocational training for the victims, drawing contributions from citizens and overseas Vietnamese. Organisers said that no victim should be left behind, and their stories should inspire compassion and solidarity./.