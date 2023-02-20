Making news
Ao dai designs draw attention at fashion week in London
Themed “Vietnam-UK Colours”, the collection, designed by Anna Hoang, is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.
The 13-year-old designer uses patterns which are icons of the two countries such as lotus, Tudor rose, and famous destinations like Hanoi, Hoi An, Hue, London, Tower Bridge, and Big Ben.
Love Collection was founded in 2019 by the duo Anna Hoang and Emily Nguyen to honour and promote Vietnamese culture through the traditional costumes of Vietnamese women. With the name Love Collection, the designers wish to spread and inspire love globally.
The collection will be shown at a fundraising event for UNICEF and the Southeast and East Asian Centre (SEEAC) at St Andrews university on February 23./.