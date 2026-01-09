Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Any foreign activities in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are illegal: Spokesperson

All foreign activities conducted in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.
  Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang answers reporters' questions (Photo: VNA)  

Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal grounds to affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) in accordance with international law, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has stated.

Hang made the statement on January 9 in response to reporters’ questions about Vietnam's reaction to China’s inauguration of a commercial centre on Phu Lam island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa.

“All foreign activities conducted in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid. Vietnam resolutely opposes such activities,” the spokesperson said./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Foreign affairs contribute to enhancing Vietnams international standing: Diplomat

Foreign affairs contribute to enhancing Vietnam’s international standing: Diplomat

Foreign affairs played an important role in maintaining a peaceful and stable international and regional environment; expanding friendships and partnerships without creating adversaries; deepening international integration to attract and effectively utilise external resources for development, including markets, investment, science and technology, and human resources training; and promoting the image of a confident, resilient Vietnam actively contributing to global affairs, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung highlighted.
Read more

Top