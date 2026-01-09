Any foreign activities in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are illegal: Spokesperson

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang answers reporters' questions (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has sufficient historical evidence and legal grounds to affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) in accordance with international law, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has stated.



Hang made the statement on January 9 in response to reporters’ questions about Vietnam's reaction to China’s inauguration of a commercial centre on Phu Lam island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa.



“All foreign activities conducted in Hoang Sa without Vietnam’s permission are completely illegal and invalid. Vietnam resolutely opposes such activities,” the spokesperson said./.