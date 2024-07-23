Making news
Anti-terrorism trends updated at HCM City training course
The hybrid training course draws the participation of over 30 representatives from competent agencies on the prevention and combat of the proliferation of the WMD in the south, the Ministries of Public Security, Science and Technology, Industry and Trade, and Health, as well as chemical, biological, radiological nuclear and explosive experts of the EXBS programme.
It aims at improving their enforcement capacity, while contributing to promoting the country’s implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions and international treaties on the prevention of the WMD.
The participants are updated with new trends in the anti-terrorism activities through CBRNE, thus raising their awareness of the WMD combat./