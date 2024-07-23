Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Anti-terrorism trends updated at HCM City training course

A training course on Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosive Commodities (CBRNE) Identification is being held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22-25.
  The participants get some practice on rescuing victims from contaminated areas. (Photo: VNA)  

The event is jointly held by the national coordinating agency for the prevention and control of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) (Agency 81) under the Ministry of National Defence, the Department of Domestic Security under the Ministry of Public Security, and the Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Programme under the US Department of State.

The hybrid training course draws the participation of over 30 representatives from competent agencies on the prevention and combat of the proliferation of the WMD in the south, the Ministries of Public Security, Science and Technology, Industry and Trade, and Health, as well as chemical, biological, radiological nuclear and explosive experts of the EXBS programme.

It aims at improving their enforcement capacity, while contributing to promoting the country’s implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions and international treaties on the prevention of the WMD.

The participants are updated with new trends in the anti-terrorism activities through CBRNE, thus raising their awareness of the WMD combat./

VNA/VNP

