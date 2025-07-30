Making news
Anti-IUU fishing communications delivered to HCM City’s largest fishing fleet
The working group listened to feedback from vessel operators on the challenges and shortcomings they face, along with their proposed solutions for sustainable marine resource exploitation in the current context.
Ngo Thanh Phuc, Chairman of the Long Hai People’s Committee, personally briefed vessel owners on the Prime Minister’s dispatch, which calls for resolute prevention and strict handling of violations such as fishing vessels crossing international boundaries at sea, disabling the vessel monitoring system (VMS) during operations, and engaging in brokerage of fishermen and vessels to operate illegally in foreign waters.
Between January 1 and July 27 this year, the Phuoc Tinh border guard station handled registration, verification, and entry-exit procedures for 4,164 fishing vessel trips. Before departure, all boats 15m and longer are required to sign a commitment not to violate foreign waters.
Long Hai commune currently manages a total of 1,407 fishing vessels, including 984 fishing boats (15m or longer) working in deep-water zones, 245 vessels (12m to under 15m) in neritic zones, and 178 others (6m to under 12m) in inshore zones.
Since July 1, the new HCM City comprises the former HCM City as well as Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces. The former southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has over 300 kilometres of coastline and a large continental shelf with abundant marine resources./.