Making news
Another SEA Games 31 medal for Vietnam
They were after Chew Yi Wei-Ooi Tze Liang of Malaysia in the 3-m dive.
Malaysia now tops the tally with two gold and one silver, and is followed by Vietnam with one silver and one bronze.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants./.