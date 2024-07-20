ANNOUNCEMENT on the respect-paying, memorial and burial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

The casket of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will lie in state at the National Funerary House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong St. Ha Noi.



His funeral service will be conducted at the National Funerary House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong St. Ha Noi, from 7am to 10pm on 25 July 2024, and from 7am to 1:10pm on 26 July 2024.

The memorial service will be held with a stately ceremony at 1pm on 26 July 2024 at the National Funerary House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong St. Ha Noi.

The burial service will be held at 3pm on the same day, at Mai Dich Cemetery, Ha Noi.

A simultaneous funerary and memorial service for General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong will take place at the Hall of Reunification, Ho Chi Minh City and at his home village, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Ha Noi.

The Vietnam Television and Voice of Vietnam will provide live coverage of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s funeral, memorial and burial services in both Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Throughout the two days of national mourning from 25 to 26 July 2024, flags will be lowered to half-mast at offices and public spaces, and entertainment events will be suspended.

FUNERAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE