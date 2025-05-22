ANNOUNCEMENT on respect-paying, memorial and burial ceremonies for former State President Tran Duc Luong

Comrade Tran Duc Luong, former Politburo member, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Photo: VNA



He will be laid in state at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi city.



The respect-paying ceremony will take place from 7am on May 24 to 7am on May 25, at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi city.



The memorial service will be held at 7am on May 25 at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi city.



The burial ceremony will take place from 3pm on the same day at the hometown cemetery in Pho Khanh commune, Duc Pho township, Quang Ngai province.



At the same time, the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for comrade Tran Duc Luong will also be held at the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and at the T50 Hall of the Quang Ngai provincial Military Command at 142 Le Trung Dinh street, Quang Ngai city.



The Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam will broadcast live the ceremonies in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Quang Ngai province.



During the two-day national mourning on May 24-25, national flags will be flown at half-mast at State offices and public places, and recreational and entertainment activities will be suspended.

---------------------

Here is a list of members of the board for the state funeral of comrade Tran Duc Luong, former member of the Politburo, former President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



1. Comrade Luong Cuong, Politburo member, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Head of the Funeral Board.



2. Comrade Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



3. Comrade Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



4. Comrade Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.



5. Comrade Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.



6. Comrade Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Organisation.



7. Comrade Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs.



8. Comrade Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Inspection Commission.



9. Comrade Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation.



10. Comrade Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



11. Comrade General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence.



12. Comrade General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security.



13. Comrade Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theory Council.



14. Comrade Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.



15. Comrade Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.



16. Comrade Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies.



17. Comrade Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office.





18. Comrade Le Minh Tri, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court.



19. Comrade Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army.



20. Comrade Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



21. Comrade Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly.



22. Comrade Bui Thanh Son, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs.



23. Comrade Tran Van Son, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.



24. Comrade Le Khanh Hai, member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Presidential Office.



25. Comrade Le Quang Tung, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, General Secretary of the National Assembly, Chairman of the National Assembly Office.



26. Comrade Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Home Affairs.





27. Comrade Tran Hong Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Construction.



28. Comrade Nguyen Van Hung, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



29. Comrade Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.



30. Comrade Luong Quoc Doan, member of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union.



31. Comrade Nguyen Thi Tuyen, member of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Women's Union.



32. Comrade Bui Thi Quynh Van, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee.



33. Comrade Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam Veterans’ Association.





34. Comrade Bui Quang Huy, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.



-----------------------



The following is the list of the members of the organising board for the state funeral for comrade Tran Duc Luong, former Politburo member and former State President.



1. Comrade Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, head of the board.



2. Comrade Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office.



3. Comrade Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



4. Comrade Lai Xuan Mon, member of the Party Central Committee, standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation.



5. Comrade Thai Thanh Quy, member of the Party Central Committee, standing deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies.



6. Comrade Do Trong Hung, member of the Party Central Committee, deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission.



7. Comrade Pham Gia Tuc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office.



8. Comrade Tran Van Son, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.



9. Comrade Le Khanh Hai, member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Presidential Office.



10. Comrade Le Quang Tung, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee, General Secretary of the National Assembly, Chairman of the National Assembly Office.



11. Comrade Tran Hong Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Construction.



12. Comrade Nguyen Van Hung, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



13. Comrade Dao Hong Lan, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Health.



14. Comrade Bui Thi Quynh Van, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai province.



15. Comrade Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee.



16. Comrade Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.



17. Comrade Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quoc To, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security.



18. Comrade Lieutenant General Nguyen Hong Thai, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of National Defence.



19. Comrade Nguyen Minh Vu, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.



20. Comrade Major General Le Ngoc Hai, Commander of Military Region 5 under the Ministry of National Defence.



21. Comrade Lieutenant General Nguyen Quoc Duyet, Commander of the Hanoi Capital Command.



22. Comrade Major General Pham Thanh Hung, Commander of the Security Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security.



23. Comrade Nguyen Van Tham, director of the administration department under the Party Central Committee's Office.



24. Comrade Do Tam Hien, Secretary of the Party Committee of Duc Pho township, Quang Ngai province.



25. Tran Tuan Anh, a representative of former Politburo member and former State President Tran Duc Luong’s family.



THE FUNERAL BOARD



