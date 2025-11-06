Announcement of 13th Party Central Committee’s 14th plenum

At the closing ceremony of the 13th Party Central Committee's 14th plenum. Photo: VNA

The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam convened its 14th plenum in Hanoi on November 5-6 to discuss preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, the Party and political system building, personnel work and other important issues. Party General Secretary To Lam delivered the opening and closing speeches.



1. Regarding the draft report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

The Party Central Committee upheld democracy and a high sense of responsibility, devoted time to carefully studying and offering specific feedback on the draft report reviewing the leadership and direction of the 13th Party Central Committee, and unanimously agreed: The 13th term encountered difficulties and challenges both internally and externally, but under decisive leadership and direction, breakthrough thinking, and strategic vision, with many new methods, especially from August 2024 to the present, the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, key leaders headed by Party General Secretary To Lam have been united, highly unified, courageous, exemplary, and intelligent, firmly adhering to viewpoints, orientations, working regulations, and practical realities, flexibly, creatively and effectively realising the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution with very important results in almost all field. Many major policies have been institutionalised, many bottlenecks resolved, and many breakthrough decisions issued. Highlights among them are the resolve to achieve economic growth of over 8% in 2025 and double-digit growth in the following years; the revolution on structural reform and streamlining of the political system’s organisational apparatus and the implementation of the two-tier local administration model; breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation. Special attention has been paid to Party building and rectification and political system building. Inspection, supervision, and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena have been intensified. The Party’s methods of leadership and direction have seen many innovations, especially in building, issuing, and implementing Party guidelines, policies, resolutions, and conclusions, as well as in inspection and supervision. The Party Central Committee also frankly acknowledged certain limitations and shortcomings in its leadership and direction, identified their causes, and thoroughly discussed directions to fix them.



The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo, based on the Party Central Committee’s discussions, to direct the finalisation of the draft report for submission to the 14th National Party Congress.



2. Regarding personnel nominations for the 14th-term Politburo and Secretariat (for re-election and first-time election)



Upholding the sense of responsibility, seriousness, democracy, objectivity, and impartiality, the Party Central Committee thoroughly discussed, offered frank and constructive opinions, creating consensus on the number of Politburo and Secretariat members for the 14th term, and selected personnel for nominations to the agencies (both for re-election and first-time election). The Party Central Committee affirmed that preparing personnel for the 14th-term Politburo and Secretariat is a continuation of personnel planning, which is of vital importance, core among the cores, directly related to the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the national development in the new period. Candidates must possess national strategic vision, the capability to safeguard national autonomy; the ability to lead and command at the national scale, political prestige and exemplary integrity; the capability to turn resolutions into measurable results; strong endurance, both mentally and physically, to withstand the high pressure and heavy workload during the 14th term and potentially future terms.



The Party Central Committee unanimously agreed to introduce personnel for the 14th-term Politburo and Secretariat (for both re-election and first-time election) for reporting to the 14th National Party Congress and for election at the first plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee in line with regulations.



3. The Party Central Committee discussed and approved the list of the Presidium, Secretariat, and the Credentials Verification Committee members to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress for consideration and decision.



4. Regarding the review of 12th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW dated October 25, 2017 on “Several issues on continued reform and restructuring of the political system’s organisational apparatus to become streamlined, effective, and efficient”.



The Party Central Committee unanimously stated: After 8 years of implementing Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, especially from 2024 to the present, many important results have been achieved. The organisational apparatus throughout the political system, from central to local levels, has been streamlined, with clearer functions and responsibilities, reduced intermediate levels, shifting the political system from “bulky–fragmented” to “streamlined–interconnected–effective–efficient”; from “administrative unit management” to “functions- and results-based governance,” especially when adopting the two-tier local administration model and rearranging administrative boundaries at provincial and communal levels; along with personnel streamlining associated with improving the quality of cadres, civil servants, and public employees. The Party Central Committee focused on discussing and deeply analysing the meaning, importance and practical value of reviewing Resolution 18-NQ/TW, affirming that adopting lessons learned through the two-tier local administration and three-tier interconnected model will be the decisive lever for a streamlined-transparent-effective political system, bringing the country forward quickly and steadily to strength, prosperity, strength, and happy and prosperous people. The Party Central Committee discussed and provided opinions on tasks and solutions to continue perfecting the political system’s apparatus in the coming time.



The Party Central Committee approved a report reviewing Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW and assigned the Politburo, based on the Party Central Committee's discussion, to direct the finalisation of the report, the issuance of conclusions and continued implementation.



5. The Party Central Committee discussed, commented on and unanimously approved a report reviewing the implementation of the working regulations of the 13th-term Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat; and a report summarising the implementation of the working regulations of the 13th-term Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission.



The Party Central Committee assigned the Politburo, based on the Party Central Committee's opinions, to direct the finalisation of the reports, the issuance of conclusions and continued implementation.



6. The Party Central Committee agreed to let comrade Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, cease joining the Inspection Commission and holding the position of its Chairman.



The Party Central Committee elected comrade Tran Sy Thanh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, to the Inspection Commission and serve as its Chairman for the 13th tenure.



7. The Party Central Committee offered opinions on personnel for several titles: Vice Chairperson (Permanent) of the National Assembly for the 15th term and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court for the 2021-2026 term, for the Politburo to present to the 15th National Assembly’s 10th session for election according to regulations.



8. The Party Central Committee reviewed and commented on reports on preparations for the 14th National Party Congress; reports on important matters handled by the Politburo between the 13th and 14th plenums, and the scheduled key tasks from the 14th to the 15th plenum.



The Party Central Committee called on its members to uphold their sense of responsibility before the Party, the country and the people, focusing on leading and directing the implementation of localities' and units' tasks, and in the immediate future, urgently and effectively directing storm and flood prevention in the central-Central Highlands region.



The Party Central Committee urged the entire Party, people, and army to continue promoting solidarity and unity, striving to overcome difficulties and challenges, being determined to accomplish the socio-economic development tasks of 2025 and the goals of the 13th term, holding patriotic emulation movements to welcome the 14th National Party Congress, and completing preparations for the success of the 14th National Party Congress./.