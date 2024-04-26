Anniversary of Cuba’s Giron Victory marked in HCM City

Delegates take a group photo at the event to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of Cuba’s Giron Victory (April 19, 1961 - 2024). Photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the city's Vietnam - Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) held a gathering on April 25 to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of Cuba’s Giron Victory (April 19, 1961 - 2024).

At the event, delegates recalled the historical significance of the Giron Victory 63 years ago. On April 17, 1961, more than 1,500 US-trained mercenary troops landed at Giron beach as part of a scheme to overthrow the fledgling Cuban government. Under the direct command of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, the invasion was defeated on April 19, 1961 after less than 72 hours.

The Giron Victory marked a decisive turning point that advanced Cuba on the path of socialism building.

Chairwoman of the VCFA of HCM City Truong Thi Hien said Vietnam has consistently supported Cuba’s profound socio-economic reforms and stance on safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity, and agreed with Cuba's viewpoint on international issues.

Vietnam-Cuba relations are expanding across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, oil and gas, construction, culture, education, sci-tech, and healthcare. Two-way trade exceeded 500 million USD last year, higher than the previous year, she added.

Cuban Consul General in HCM City Ariadne Feo Labrada expressed her honour to tighten multifaceted cooperation between Cuba and various Vietnamese localities, including Ho Chi Minh City while contributing to promoting exchanges to reinforce people-to-people diplomacy between Vietnam and Cuba./.