An Giang’s ox racing festival thrills audiences
To win the championship, each pair has to compete through multiple rounds and eliminate their direct competitors.
The ox racing festival is part of the Sene Dolta, one of the most important annual festivals of the Khmer community in the southwest region, along with Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) and Ooc Oom Bok, a festival honouring the moon for a good harvest. It commemorates the merits of their ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls.
During the event, held from the 29th day of the eighth lunar month until the first day of the ninth lunar month each year, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work.
In 2016, the ox racing festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The festival remains one of An Giang's prominent cultural and sports events, with Tri Ton and Tinh Bien township alternating as the host./.