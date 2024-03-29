Making news
An Giang launches smart tourism information portal
Furthermore, they feature sections providing information on healthcare, security, and safety for tourists, while offering itinerary suggestions and tour operator options and receiving feedback from visitors.
Le Van Phuoc, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the portal and app mark the initial steps in building a smart tourism ecosystem in An Giang, serving as a foundation for the development of digital tourism and fostering the sector’s sustainable growth.
In 2023, the province hosted approximately 8.5 million visitors, including over 700,000 staying overnight./.